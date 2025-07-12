Don’t be influenced by claims that govt neglects Terengganu - PM

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked the people of the state not to be influenced by baseless claims that the federal government is not doing any development for their welfare.

He said in fact, a total of 445 programmes and projects with an allocation of RM1.836 billion have been approved in Terengganu under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) Development Programmes/Projects of the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12).

He said this was an increase of RM239 million compared to last year, thus refuting claims by some quarters that no development was being done for the state.

“..this is I announcing projects that are underway or have started to proceed. Sometimes it is slow (because we have to take into account) the issue of land acquisition, impact studies and suitability, but the approved (project) is RM1.836 billion.

“So if there are people giving talks in any village, claiming no projects, please explain the approved allocation of RM1.836 billion,” he said when speaking at the Closing Ceremony of the Terengganu MADANI Rakyat (PMR) 2025 Programme at the Pasar Kedai Payang compound, here today. - Bernama