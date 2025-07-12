Shah Alam organiser summoned by MAIS over immoral acts in 2022

SHAH ALAM: The organiser of a marital motivation programme, previously flagged for inappropriate content, has resurfaced in controversy after allegations of immoral activities during a session last year. The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) had summoned the organiser in 2022 following complaints about their modules.

Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, director of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), confirmed that a former participant had lodged a report in 2022. The organiser was instructed to revise certain modules to align with Islamic principles. However, no reports were filed regarding the recent viral allegations of misconduct at a convention centre in September last year.

Mohd Shahzihan stated that JAIS will summon individuals on Tuesday (July 15) to assist in the investigation. The department is collaborating with the police and will probe the matter under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995, which addresses false doctrines.

“JAIS takes such matters seriously and will act against any activity contradicting Islamic law and ethical values,“ he said. The public is urged to share information via JAIS’ hotline at 1800-88-2424 or by visiting their office. - Bernama