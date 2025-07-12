MOH expedites permanent roles for doctors to retain healthcare talent

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has reiterated its focus on retaining doctors and healthcare workers in Malaysia’s public sector, even as it acknowledges the lack of legal power to stop them from pursuing opportunities abroad. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad emphasised ongoing efforts to incentivise staff to remain, including accelerating permanent placements for contract doctors.

He clarified that while international recruitment falls under regional labour agreements, the ministry is prioritising local retention. “We cannot block cross-border recruitment, it’s an individual right. This is also aligned with the Mutual Recognition Arrangement and the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Services,“ he said during the ASEAN Dengue Day 2025 event.

The statement follows reports of Singaporean hospitals offering high salaries to attract Malaysian medical professionals. A recruitment drive targeting doctors is reportedly scheduled next month at a local hotel.

Dzulkefly assured that the ministry is fast-tracking permanent roles for contract doctors to address staffing shortages. “We won’t delay; we are expediting the process to absorb contract workers into permanent roles. As soon as there are vacancies, we will act,“ he said.

The contract system was initially implemented to manage an influx of medical graduates, but with numbers now declining, Dzulkefly confirmed sufficient vacancies for permanent hires. - Bernama