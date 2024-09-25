Civil servant charged will submitting false documents

SEREMBAN: A civil servant was charged at the Sessions Court here today with four counts of submitting false documents related the supply of wet and dry goods and fabrics totalling RM24,032.20 between July and December 2022.

Fazlizal Kefli Jaamat, 41, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

The accused, as the owner of Ftwo Jaya Enterprise, was charged with providing order documents to an agent who is an administrative assistant at a vocational college in Rembau with the intention of deceiving the college principal between July and August of that year.

The document contained false billing details of wet and dry goods amounting to RM2,205.05 and RM3,220.45 to the college, which were never actually supplied.

Fazlizal Kefli is also alleged to have committed similar offences amounting to RM4,076 between August and September, and RM3,183.90 and RM2,922.80 from September to October.

The accused, who is a chief administrative assistant at a school in Jempol, was also charged with providing a false document related to the supply of fabrics to the same college totalling RM8,424 between November and December.

The charges were framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years, and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of the claim whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Meor Sulaiman allowed bail at RM6,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the Seremban MACC office on the first Saturday of every month until the disposal of the case.

The court set Oct 23 for the next mention of the case and document submission.