PETALING JAYA: A man suspected to have been involved in the murder of a car rental employee reported missing last week has been issued a seven day remand starting today until July 22.

The civil servant’s remand order was issued by Kuala Kubu Bahru Sessions Court judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza, Harian Metro reported.

The suspect will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The car rental employee, Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, was reported missing by her housemate at 1.56am on July 10 when she did not return after dropping off a rental car to a customer.

The 1.63m tall woman who lived in Tanjung Malim was last seen wearing a blue corporate attire, black slack pants and a hijab.

Farah’s hometown is in Sarawak and she studied and recently graduated from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim.