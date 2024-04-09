Civil servant remanded in power abuse probe

PUTRAJAYA: A civil servant has been remanded for seven days, until Sept 10, on suspicion of misusing her position to procure school logistics items from her husband’s company, totalling RM270,000.

The remand order against the woman, who is in her 40s, was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, this morning.

According to a source, the woman was arrested at 7 pm last night, while she was at the MACC headquarters to provide a statement.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the alleged misconduct occurred between 2021 and 2022. The woman, employed at a school in the Klang Valley, is believed to have exploited her position to secure school logistics supplies from her husband’s company, amounting to approximately RM270,000,” the source said.

The MACC Investigation Division’s senior director, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the arrest, and said that the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.