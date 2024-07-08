Civil servant salary increase expected between 15 and 42.7% - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants are expected to receive a salary increase of between 15 and 42.7% under the revised Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

At a press conference here today, Fahmi said an overall picture of salary hikes, especially involving the implementation group, will be known next week.

“Insya-Allah, starting next week, we will know the overall picture of the salary increase...and the increase for the implementation group is expected to be the highest of all,” he said.

Fahmi said details on the allocation for the civil servant salary increase would be made available in the 2025 Budget document, which is scheduled to be tabled by Prime Minister cum Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 18.

On another development, Fahmi said the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) still making efforts to lure and register employers for incentives under the Progressive Wage Policy programme.

“If there are private companies that have not registered and want to register, they can register with KESUMA. This proves that efforts undertaken by the MADANI government are not only about increasing the salary of civil servants but also about helping the private sector,” he said.