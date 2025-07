JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and the state’s senior officials.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the audience took place at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

Also present were state financial officer Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir, deputy state secretary (Development) Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman and state land and mineral director Mohammed Shakib Ali.