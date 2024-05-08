Civil servants urged to enhance performance in line with upcoming pay hike

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) is urging civil servants to consistently demonstrate a high level of commitment and enhance their work performance, in line with the upcoming salary increase in December.

Its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, said he believed that with the details of the new salary rates to be announced next week, the government expects civil servants to prove their capability to deliver excellent services to the people.

“The salary increase was announced by Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) on May 1 and the specific details will be disclosed on Aug 16, while its implementation will be in December. This means that the government wants to see our (civil servants’) proactive contributions prior to the pay hike.

“There should no longer be issues of integrity and others that can be questioned by netizens (the public), as they act as the eyes and ears of the government. Even though we have given our best, a minor shortcoming can become a big issue.”

He told reporters this after officiating the Terengganu State Health Department Civil Servants’ Inspiration Gathering with Cuepacs president at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital Auditorium here today.

However, Adnan assured that civil servants have always demonstrated full dedication in their duties, which was proven by the crucial role they played as frontliners during the COVID-19 pandemic a few years ago.

Earlier today, Public Service deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Mohd Shaiful Ibrahim said that starting next week, civil servants can check and calculate their salary hike rates under the Public Service Remuneration System following the salary adjustment undertaken by the government.

He said the prime minister would announce the details of the salary adjustment mechanism at the 19th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA) event slated for Aug 16.

On May 1, Anwar announced a salary revision for civil servants involving an increase of more than 13 per cent starting this December, the highest in the country’s history.