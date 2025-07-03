Man charged with murder of housemate in Shah Alam court

SHAH ALAM: A 41-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his housemate last month.

Faisal Abdul Aziz acknowledged the charge when it was read before Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court. The accused is alleged to have murdered Muhammad Fakhrullah Pauzihal Ali, 33, at a house in Kampung Kubu Gajah, Sungai Buloh, at 11.26 pm on June 25.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction. Deputy Public Prosecutor Alia Anisa Khairus Masnan led the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court scheduled October 10 for the next mention, pending submission of the chemist’s report. - Bernama