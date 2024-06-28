Closure and diversions of Persiaran Dato Menteri extended for a month

SHAH ALAM: Closure and diversions on Persiaran Dato Menteri in front of Furniture Plaza, Bulatan Kayangan-bound, will be extended for a month in July to facilitate Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project-related works.

Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd in a statement today noted that motorists from Pejabat Pos Besar Shah Alam heading towards Jalan Ikhtisas will be diverted onto Persiaran Dato Menteri and would have to enter Persiaran Bandar Raya and head towards Persiaran Perbandaran before exiting at Jalan Ikhtisas.

“(While) Motorists from Jalan Ikhtisas heading towards Pejabat Pos Besar Shah Alam will be diverted onto Persiaran Dato Menteri, head straight towards Bulatan Kayangan and make a U-turn at Seksyen 12 residential area before heading straight towards Pejabat Pos Besar Shah Alam,“ according to the statement.

The statement also noted the diversions are implemented with the approval of Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and the company also apologised for any inconvenience caused to the public.