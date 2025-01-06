Malaysia’s election as UN-Habitat Assembly president boosts global standing

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s election as president of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly for the 2025-2027 term is a recognition of the nation’s achievements and offers a strategic platform to elevate its profile on the global stage.

Senior lecturer at the Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Dr Mazlan Che Soh, said the prestigious role would allow Malaysia to showcase its sustainable development model and serve as an example for other countries.

“As UN-Habitat president, Malaysia will have the opportunity to influence the direction of global policies in urbanisation, affordable housing, disaster management and climate change.

“The role will also enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation with UN agencies, member states and non-governmental organisations in implementing sustainability-driven projects,” he told Bernama.

Mazlan added that the appointment enables Malaysia to become a leading voice for developing countries in sustainable urbanisation, social equity and inclusive development.

He said Malaysia could also leverage its presidency to spearhead regional cooperation in building resilient, inclusive and smart cities, as well as establish a regional centre of excellence.

Mazlan highlighted Malaysia’s strong commitment to the sustainability agenda, including the introduction of the Second National Urbanisation Policy, which emphasises inclusivity, environmental responsibility, resilience and smart technologies.

“The Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 promotes inclusive economic growth, balanced regional development and environmental conservation, while under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the Sustainable Development Goals have been integrated into national development planning,” he said.

He pointed out that several policies have also been developed in line with global sustainability principles, including the National Environmental Policy and the National Policy on Climate Change.

On Friday, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced that Malaysia’s presidency was unanimously approved by 193 member states at the UN-Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.

Established in 1975 and elevated to a full programme by the UN General Assembly in 2001, the UN-Habitat Assembly is the highest global decision-making body on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements.

It convenes every four years and plays a crucial role in shaping global policies on cities and communities.

As president, Malaysia will work closely with the UN-Habitat Executive Board and global partners to strengthen multilateral cooperation, promoting inclusive, climate-resilient, and sustainable cities worldwide.