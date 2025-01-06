Joy at Sarawak govt Gawai Day Open House

KUCHING: The sounds of the sape, a traditional musical instrument of the Orang Ulu community, as well as dance performances from various ethnic groups were among the highlights of the Gawai Dayak Day Open House organised by the Sarawak government today.

Held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), the event, organised by Orang Ulu leaders, was attended by approximately 3,000 visitors from diverse racial backgrounds.

The event, which started from 9 am to 2 pm, was graced by the guests of honour, Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

The programme was also attended by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Dr Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Ammar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Tian, ​​Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala and a line-up of state cabinet ministers.

Earlier, the arrival of the guest of honour was accompanied by a parade and a performance of Ngentau Lan’e and Belian Suket by the Sarawak Kenyah National Association (PKKS), which is often sung by the Kenyah community to welcome guests.

As the chairman of the Organising Committee, Gerawat, who is also an Orang Ulu of the Kelabit ethnic group, said this year’s open house event provides an opportunity for the community to showcase their culture through clothing and performances to the visitors.

“As the main hosts and organisers, we are showcasing our culture to outsiders... not only the Orang Ulu but also other communities such as the Bidayuh and Iban,“ he said.

Unable to celebrate Gawai Day with her family due to work commitments, Suzanna Nyuak, 32, said the festive occasion was a platform for Sarawakians to celebrate the festival regardless of their race or religion.

“I was on duty as the receptionist for this event, and the warmth of the event was felt when people started coming in.

“For all Sarawakians, especially my family in Kapit, I hope this year’s Gawai Day will give meaning to all of us,” said Suzana, who is from Kampung Nanga Ibau, Kapit.