Commercial crime losses hit RM1.6 bil; investment fraud cases rise sharply

PETALING JAYA: Commercial crime cases in Malaysia has resulted in RM1.6 billion in losses between January to September 1 this year.

Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director, Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, stated that this translates to 82 cases daily, with losses of RM6.8 million per day, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Although the number of cases decreased by 8% compared to the same period last year, which saw 21,904 cases, the total losses increased by 29%, rising from RM1.2 billion to RM1.6 billion.

Investment fraud contributed significantly to these losses, with 3,863 cases reported from January to August, leading to RM4.8 billion in losses.

Ramli also added that the police had identified 16 main communication platforms used in these fraud operations.

Telegram was the most widely used, accounting for 1,346 cases, followed by Facebook with 948 cases and WhatsApp with 873 cases.