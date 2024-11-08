Committee of Selection to meet, determine true status of Rembia assemblyman

JASIN: The State Legislative Committee of Selection will meet to determine the true status of Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, Melaka State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum said.

He added that the meeting will be held by Friday latest and Muhammad Jailani was still viewed as a Barisan Nasional (BN) member.

“I can’t listen to people’s words... those claiming he (Muhammad Jailani) has become a (PAS) party member is from the leader of the same party.

“I think I need to take (this matter) to the Committee of Selection to decide his status and after that we will know what action needs to be taken based on the meeting’s decision,” he told reporters at the close of the Rural Entrepreneur Carnival @ Festival D’ Bendang Melaka 2024 at Kem Benteng Negara, Sungai Rambai, which was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had claimed in a media conference at the Parliament building on July 16 that Muhammad Jailani, who had been suspended from UMNO for six years in a letter dated Aug 28, 2023, was accepted as a party member on June 10, 2023.

He also claimed that Muhammad Jailani’s actions could not be considered as party hopping as Melaka did not pass the anti-party hopping enactment till July 31, 2023, which was after the Rembia assemblyman had purportedly joined PAS.