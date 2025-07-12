Mum disgusted after toddler served spoiled delivery meal

NOTHING worse than being starving and getting served spoiled food.

That’s the frustration shared by Nazatul Farhana, who took to social media after receiving a foul-smelling meal from an online food order.

Her post quickly struck a chord with others, as she questioned whether some eateries are genuinely cooking fresh meals or simply reheating leftovers from the day before.

“How does a freshly cooked meal spoil so quickly? Unless, of course, it was prepared yesterday and simply reheated for delivery today,” said Nazatul, who had ordered from the eatery for the first time.

She revealed that the offending dish – a kid’s portion of spaghetti bolognese – was intended for her toddler.

Shockingly, she only noticed the foul smell and slimy texture of the RM12.49 spaghetti after feeding her child two spoonfuls. The mother hopes her child is fine and unaffected by it.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time such incidents have occurred. Many other users have shared their own “foodmare” experiences involving the same outlet.

Others claimed that their meals didn’t taste fresh, raising doubts about whether the dishes were pre-cooked, frozen, and later reheated.

Ainakasha said she came across a post from a mother claiming that chicken popcorn she bought from the same eatery had house fly eggs in it.

Syazlina recounted her own ordeal, saying both she and her one-year-old child suffered food poisoning for three days after eating mac and cheese from the outlet.

Widyaa added that she once bought ayam gepuk from the same place, which had an odd smell and was so oily it went straight into the bin, untouched.

The incident has sparked wider concerns about food safety and quality in Malaysia’s booming food delivery industry.