Communications Ministry provides RM13m funding to support Tamil creative industry practitioners

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications today announced an allocation of RM13 million for Tamil creative industry practitioners through the Creative Content Fund (DKK) 2024 under the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS).

In a Facebook post, Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said that this allocation is one of the five key outcomes decided during a meeting with the Malaysian Tamil Artiste Association, which she chaired earlier today.

“The RM13 million allocation under FINAS will cover five categories, namely Script Development Fund, First Time Amateur Filmmaker (FAME) Fund, TV Programmes Fund, National Documentary Fund, and Co-Pro Fund. Applications will open in September 2024,” she said in the post.

She added that other decisions included the expansion of the “Thaalam Programme” recordings for Radio MINNALfm (RTM), thus providing opportunities for artistes in in six selected states, .

“The airtime for local songs on MINNALfm will also be increased. Currently, 450 minutes (7 hours 30 minutes) of local songs are aired weekly, and this will be raised to 1,005 minutes (16 hours 45 minutes) starting from Nov 1, 2024,” she added.

Additionally, Teo announced that the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) plans to conduct two more courses and one workshop for local Tamil media practitioners and artistes next year, along with the implementation of the “ACE Workshop” programme by MyCreative Ventures in six locations starting in September.

“My call to action is for industry practitioners to seize this opportunity and apply for the initiatives introduced by the ministry,” she said.

She added that the meeting was a follow up to question raised by MIC Vice President Senator Datuk Dr R. Nelson on April 4 in the Dewan Negara.

Also present at the meeting were Batu MP and chairman of the Malaysia Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) Special Task Force Committee M. Prabakaran, Selangor State Executive Councillor for Human Resources and Poverty Eradication V. Papparaidu, Buntong assemblyman M. Thulsi, Kota Kemuning assemblyman S. Preakas, as well as representatives from agencies under the Ministry of Communications such as FINAS, RTM, PUSPAL, IPPTAR, MyCreative Ventures, besides representatives from MITRA and ASTRO.