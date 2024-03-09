Communications Ministry to prioritise telecommunications, creative economy in Budget 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communication will prioritise two sectors, telecommunications and the creative economy, in the 2025 Budget, said its minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that the telecommunications sector will focus on providing optimal internet access from primary schools to higher education institutions (IPTs) and strengthening the creative economy by supporting industry players.

“The telecommunications sector, as mentioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at several events and forums, will ensure that schools and IPTs have the best internet access, not only outside but also inside buildings,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after attending the launch of CIMB Bank Bhd’s ‘Kita Bagi Jadi’ campaign here today.

Fahmi added that the ministry also plans to boost the creative economy, involving among others entities such as MyCreative Ventures and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

“The creative economy, led not only by MyCreative Ventures but also Finas, will be a priority. Previously, we have seen positive results from government initiatives like the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI),“ he said.

The 2025 Budget, scheduled to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament on October 18, will outline these priorities.