$!Two lucky shoppers win Proton S70 Premium in MyDebit Syiokkk Raya Contest at Lotus’s Malaysia

TWO delighted shoppers drove away in a brand-new Proton S70 Premium, the grand prizes of the MyDebit Syiokkk Raya campaign organised by Lotus’s Malaysia and Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet).

The contest, which ran from 13 February to 30 April 2025, was part of Lotus’s ‘Senyuman Paling Bernilai’ Ramadan-Raya campaign, aimed at rewarding customers while encouraging secure, cashless spending.

The winners were Maizatul Akma Mazlan, a casual shopper, and Kwong Joon @ Kong Joon, a loyal My Lotus’s member who racked up an impressive 324 shopping visits during the two-month contest period.

To qualify for the campaign, shoppers only needed to spend RM100 using their MyDebit cards at any Lotus’s store.

The nationwide contest drew over 26,500 qualifying transactions, with 2,622 winners taking home prizes worth over RM470,000.

These included:

2 Grand Prizes: Proton S70 Premium cars worth RM80,000 each

120 Monthly Prizes: RM500 Duit Raya

2,500 Weekly Prizes: RM100 Lotus’s e-vouchers