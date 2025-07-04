Anwar and Carney push for swift ASEAN-Canada free trade deal

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney have agreed to accelerate negotiations for the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) to foster mutual economic benefits. The leaders emphasised this during a phone conversation, where Anwar congratulated Carney on his Liberal Party’s recent election victory.

Anwar, currently in Paris, highlighted the shared commitment between Malaysia and Canada under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Both nations advocate for open, fair, and inclusive multilateral trade.

The discussion also covered strategic cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, and digital transformation. Anwar welcomed Petronas’ ongoing role in the LNG Canada project, calling it a key pillar of bilateral energy collaboration with potential for future green initiatives.

Anwar extended an invitation to Carney for an official visit to Malaysia, aiming to deepen ties between the two countries.