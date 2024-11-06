PETALING JAYA: The cost of services offered by concrete producers have been increased after the new diesel price announcement.

Free Malaysia Today reported that two concrete producers have raised their prices following said announcement.

A spokesman from DPG Readymix, based in Kelantan, found that the company was not eligible for the fleet card to qualify for diesel subsidies.

He also confirmed that other companies also hiked their prices.

Another concrete producer based in Pahang, LCS Marketing, has upped concrete prices by RM12 per cubic metre within 30 kilometres (km), with additional charges applied for distances more than 30km, confirming that it was due to the latest diesel prices.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan earlier said that the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy and the fixed price were estimated to save RM4 billion a year for the government.

Amir noted that diesel subsidy had reportedly “increased 10-fold”, as quoted, from RM1.4 billion to over RM14.3 billion.

