Contractor dies after crashing into herd of five cows

IPOH: A motorcyclist died after crashing into a herd of cows that were crossing the road at Kilometre 24 Jalan Ferri, Hutan Melintang here yesterday.

Bagan Datuk district police chief Supt Mohammad Ali Mohd Jali said the contractor, 37, was confirmed dead due to injuries to his neck and chest at the location of the crash, which occurred at about 8 pm, adding that three other vehicles, a motorcycle, a car and a lorry were also involved.

“The other motorcyclist, 38, suffered minor injuries, while the car and lorry drivers, 44 and 29 respectively, escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted today.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was on his way from Sabak Bernam to Hutan Melintang.

“The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the five cows that suddenly crossed from the left to the right side of the road,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.