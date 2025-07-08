47th ASEAN Summit in KL to be largest gathering with global leaders

RIO DE JANEIRO: The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur this October is poised to be the largest in the bloc’s history, with multiple global leaders confirming attendance.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed the expanded participation during his official visits to Italy, France, and Brazil.

Key attendees include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Anwar noted the summit’s broader engagement beyond ASEAN’s traditional partners, calling it a “major undertaking” that reflects growing international interest in the region.

The event, scheduled for October 26–28, will build on last year’s 46th ASEAN Summit, which included the ASEAN-GCC and ASEAN-GCC-China meetings. ASEAN’s 10 member states—Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines—will be joined by dialogue partners like the US, China, Japan, and the EU.

Lula da Silva, speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, urged Brazilian businesses to leverage the summit as a critical trade platform. Anwar expressed confidence in Malaysia’s readiness to host the high-profile gathering, stating, “God willing, we will be able to shoulder it together.” - Bernama