Cooperation from all parties required to address school dropouts - PM Anwar

BATANG KALI: Comprehensive cooperation from all parties is required to obtain positive results of the government’s efforts to address the issue of school dropouts in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He emphasised that support should be provided to enhance children’s abilities in the country to prevent them from dropping out of school.

“We need to give them space and a second chance in education, dropping out is not a new thing but it has become more complicated and challenging when faced with the COVID-19 problem.

“Parents should also take the responsibility. Teachers have to be burdened because of their responsibility to save our children from dropping out...Children should take this opportunity to improve,“ he said.

A recording of the prime minister’s speech was played at the launch of the “Anak Kita: Semarak Potensi Malaysia” programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rasa here today which was attended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Anwar said that although the Education Ministry (MoE) was allocated RM58.7 billion in the 2024 Budget, an additional allocation of RM100 million was given to implement the “Anak Kita: Semarak Potensi Malaysia” programme to overcome the dropout issue.

“This additional allocation is given because of the MoE’s concern on the dropout issues and to avoid overburdening the ministry with its existing responsibilities,“ he said.

He hoped that the programme, which involves collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, MoWE the Ministry of Education, the Hasnah Foundation, the private sector and civil society would be fully utilised.

“This collaboration will enable us to explore various areas, particularly in digital and information technology, which are in high demand.

“Hopefully, through this initiative, we can expand its implementation and combat poverty, as school dropout issues are directly linked to poverty,“ said the prime minister.

The “Anak Kita” programme focuses on interventions for students with weak educational foundations by offering tutoring services and providing face-to-face or hybrid learning opportunities outside of regular school hours.