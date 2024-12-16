KUALA LUMPUR: EVE Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd (EVE), a global lithium battery manufacturer, inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Padang Meha, Kedah, which will serve customers in the power tool and electric two-wheeler sectors across Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America.

In a joint statement between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and EVE today, they said that when fully operational, the facility will employ 2,000 Malaysians with a majority in technical field background.

MIDA chief executive officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid congratulated the company on its impressive milestone, stating “we extend our congratulations on the significant breakthrough achieved in the construction of the Malaysian factory. In the face of the increasingly severe challenges posed by climate change, energy transition and low-carbon development will be at the core of future industries.”

He said “the Malaysian government places great importance on this issue and is moving forward in partnership with EVE Energy Co Ltd.”

“Together, we are committed to promoting local economic growth and technological innovation while driving Malaysia’s energy transition and sustainable development,” he added.

EVE Energy senior vice president Vincent Wong noted that the Malaysia plant had been completed in just 16 months since the groundbreaking in August 2023, marking significant progress in bringing equipment into the field.

“It is anticipated to commence operations in the first quarter of 2025 and will serve as the first overseas factory to achieve mass production and delivery of EVE Energy,” the statement said.

EVE Energy co-founder and CEO Liu Jianhua said “the construction of EVE Energy’s Malaysian factory will further promote cooperation and exchange between China and Malaysia in the field of new energy,” he said.

Liu noted that the Malaysian factory already possesses mature technical reserves and production capabilities and that once completed and operational, EVE Energy’s ability to “manufacture globally, deliver globally, and cooperate globally” will be significantly enhanced, better meeting the delivery and service demands of clients worldwide.

At the ceremony, EVE Energy Co Ltd signed strategic cooperation agreements with several companies such as Greenworks, Chervon, and JTI, “marking a significant step forward in their partnership,“ according to the statement.

The launching ceremony was attended by Huizhou Municipal Government Deputy Mayor Li Junling, Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim, Kedah State Executive Council member Professor Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah, and Liu Jianhua.