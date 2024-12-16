Constitutional Court to begin Yoon’s impeachment trial Dec 27

SEOUL: The Constitutional Court said Monday it will hold its first preparatory hearing on the parliamentary impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec 27, kicking off the judicial procedures for his impeachment trial, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The court announced the decision in a meeting of its justices held to discuss the proceedings, including deciding on dates for the high-stakes hearing to review arguments and relevant evidence.

The hearing will begin at 2 pm.

On Saturday, the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec 3, suspending his presidential powers and handing the decision over his fate to the Constitutional Court.

The court said it is “in the process” of delivering a copy of the request of adjudication for Yoon’s impeachment to him and requesting his response. Yoon is not required to make a response.

The preparatory hearing, as well as the subsequent proceedings, will be open to the public. While Yoon is generally required to attend the hearings, he is not obligated to be present at the first hearing scheduled for Dec 27.

The court said it will prioritise Yoon’s impeachment trial.

The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to deliver the ruling on whether to uphold the impeachment and remove Yoon from office, or reinstate him.

The court designated the lead justice for the case through an electronic draw but said it will keep the designation confidential, saying it was a “decision of the justices.”

In principle, the court does not reveal the presiding justice in constitutional trials. The disclosure of the lead justice in the 2016 impeachment trial for former President Park Geun-hye was seen as an exception.

The court appointed two justices responsible for evidence examination in Yoon’s trial.

Regarding the current vacancy in three justices’ positions, out of the total of nine, the court said it is possible to proceed with the trial with the six-member bench.

Under the existing panel, consent from all six justices is required for the impeachment to be upheld.

Rival parties have selected candidates for the three vacancies, and a special parliamentary committee has been formed to hold confirmation hearings for their appointments.

Upon parliamentary approval, acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will formally appoint the justices. The National Assembly has said that it plans to finalise the process of filling the positions by the end of the year.

The court also said it formed a task force of about 10 court officials to review the facts and other legal issues to provide the justices with relevant details needed for their deliberations.

Once the court has completed its preparations, the impeachment hearings will take place in a public manner.

If upheld, Yoon will become the second president to be ousted after former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days.