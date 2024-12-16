MOSCOW: The BRICS will certainly review Syria’s accession application if the new Syrian authorities endorse it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia’s Sherpa in the BRICS Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS, reflecting on Russia’s presidency in the association.

Ryabkov was asked whether the BRICS is ready to review Syria’s membership application if the new Syrian authorities confirm it.

“Certainly,“ the deputy foreign minister said. “We consider applications of all countries very seriously, and Syria is no exception. But we do not rush anyone, we do not pressure anyone towards anything, and we treat any choice with respect. In the end, this matter is too serious for us to focus on some [formal] indicators in terms of membership.”

Previously, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia Bashar Jaafari said that Syria is “engaged in serious discussions” about BRICS membership.