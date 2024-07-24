Cops identify body found floating in Sungai Jertih

JERTIH: Police identified the body of a man found floating in Sungai Jertih near the Hadhari Mosque this morning as Mohd Azlim Yusof, 51, from Tembila, Kampung Raja here.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad, in a statement tonight, said the victim’s family member identified the body at the Forensic Unit of Besut Hospital.

He said no criminal elements were involved, adding that the case is classified as sudden death.

According to him, for the past several years, the victim had been living alone in a room provided by the mosque due to financial difficulties.

Earlier, police received a report on the discovery of a fully clothed body at 9.30 am from an angler.