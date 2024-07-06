Cops nab married couple for alleged drug distribution

KANGAR: Police arrested a husband and wife on suspicion of being involved in drug distribution activities and seized one kilogramme of ganja worth RM3,100 at Jalan Sahabat Kaki Bukit near Padang Besar yesterday.

Padang Besar district police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said the couple, aged 27 and 21 respectively, were detained at 4.30 pm while they were in a car near a mango orchard.

“Following the arrest, the police found a bag with a gold-coloured aluminium foil package containing compressed ganja weighing approximately one kilogramme placed on the floor of the rear passenger seat,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shokri said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects have been involved in local drug distribution activities since the beginning of this year.

“The ganja is believed to have been smuggled through ‘rat trails’ at the Malaysia-Thailand border for distribution around Padang Besar,” he said.

He added that the drugs could be used by 4,000 addicts and the male suspect had three prior drug-related records.

“The man also tested positive for methamphetamine. Both suspects have been remanded for seven days starting today, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.