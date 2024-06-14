Cops probing video of man waving ‘a gun’ and driving recklessly

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police are investigating a viral video showing a man holding an object resembling a gun and driving dangerously near Pantai Batu Buruk here at about 4 pm today.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said they received two police reports regarding the 38-second video.

“However, it is not a kidnapping case,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

The video went viral on Facebook, showing the individual holding a black object suspected to be a gun while recklessly driving a white sedan.

The driver was seen entering the opposite lane, which was moving slowly by crossing the road divider.

The video was uploaded with a caption claiming that a security guard at a school here was shot in the stomach by the driver, who was said to be on the run with a child.

In a separate case, Azli said a Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) student died after more than 18 hours of fighting for her life after an accident with an ambulance at the intersection in front of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here yesterday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Umie Elysha Lyana Basharuddin, 22, died at 10.38 am today at the HSNZ emergency ward, with the cause of death listed as a severe head injury.

He said in the accident at 4.30 pm yesterday, the 52-year-old ambulance driver was unhurt.

Azli said the ambulance driver lodged a report regarding the accident at 6.41 pm yesterday, and the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.