Corruption : Kelantan MACC detains gov’t agency director to assist investigation

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Kelantan branch has detained a government agency director to assist investigations into soliciting and accepting bribes.

A source reported that the man, in his 50s, was detained at the state MACC office this afternoon after giving his statement.

“The man is alleged to have requested bribes totalling hundreds of thousands of ringgit in exchange for approving contract work for the department’s clients,“ said the source.

Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, adding that the man will be remanded for further investigation under Sections 16 and 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.