Council of Rehabilitation Officers to regulate the profession, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of the Council of Rehabilitation Officers is one of the proposals under the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024 aimed at regulating the profession.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah stated that the council plays a role in recognising the competencies and professionalism of Rehabilitation Officers in carrying out their duties.

“The council also determines the qualifications or criteria that qualify Rehabilitation Officers or registered medical practitioners to perform treatment and rehabilitation duties.

“The council’s members will consist of experts in medical treatment and drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation from both private and government sectors,“ he said while presenting the bill for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Shamsul Anuar explained that the establishment of the council involves a new provision, namely Section 27C.

Shamsul Anuar stated that the bill, consisting of 29 clauses, encompasses a more comprehensive and structured legal framework to expedite appropriate treatment and rehabilitation for drug addicts or substance abusers.

He explained that Clause 18 of the Bill aims to amend Section 16 to enhance provisions regarding private rehabilitation centres for rehabilitation treatment and follow-up care.

He added that it empowers the Minister to approve or cancel the registration of private rehabilitation centres run by any individual, organisation, body, or group.

“Through this amendment, a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both, may be imposed on any person who provides, manages, or carries out any service without the Minister’s approval.

“Additionally, a fine of not less than RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years, or both, may be imposed on any person who fails to comply with the Minister’s conditions,“ he said.

As of Dec 31 last year, there were 55 registered private rehabilitation centres registered under the National Anti-Drug Agency, serving 3,145 residents or clients undergoing drug treatment and rehabilitation.

The session resumes tomorrow.