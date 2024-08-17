Country needs more credible inluencers - Zulkifli

KUALA KANGSAR: The country needs more influencers with strong knowledge, intellect and character to face the challenges of social media and the expanding digital world.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said this in response to a statement from Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) former president Prof Datuk Dr Siddiq Fadzil who highlighted the nation’s issue of a celebrity oversaturation and a lack of credible influencers.

“Today, issues like mental health and extremism in the digital world can lead to conflict and unrest.

“Therefore, we need influencers with the strength of knowledge, character and intellect to guide society, especially the youth,“ he told reporters after officiating at the Sheikh Abdullah Fahim Lecture and launching Sheikh Abdullah Fahim’s book and video at Dewan Madrasah Idrisiah here today.

Zulkifli emphasised the importance of nurturing genuine influencers to help foster harmony and peace within society.

In a related development, he said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) is investigating a YouTube channel said to be featuring reality videos with men and women, which recently went viral causing unease among social media users.

“According to Minister Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, the case is under investigation, and JAKIM will provide updates if there are any new developments,“ he said.

Recently, Facebook users criticised the YouTube video for its reality show content involving men and women, claiming it introduces Western influences into local culture.