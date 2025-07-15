KPKT partners with environmental NGOs for NCEC and Malaysia Cleanup Day

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) plans to engage environmental NGOs as strategic partners in the National Circular Economy Council for Solid Waste (NCEC).

Minister Nga Kor Ming emphasized the ministry’s commitment to fostering collaboration with NGOs and local communities to advance sustainable urban development under the Malaysia MADANI vision.

Nga stated, “We want to encourage the involvement of all NGOs, irrespective of background, in efforts to make the country more sustainable and prosperous for a greener future.”

He also highlighted the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu-Chi Foundation Malaysia’s pledge to mobilize thousands of volunteers for Malaysia Cleanup Day on September 27, focusing on civic education, community empowerment, and environmental awareness.

The commitment followed a courtesy visit by Tzu-Chi’s delegation, led by its Kuala Lumpur and Selangor deputy chief executive officer, to discuss strategic cooperation in community development and environmental sustainability.

Nga expressed confidence in Tzu-Chi’s role as a key partner for Malaysia Cleanup Day 2025, aiming for a record 100,000 participants.

Tzu-Chi Malaysia, with over 34,000 volunteers, runs extensive community programs, including welfare assistance, recycling drives, and cleanliness campaigns.

The organisation manages 810 recycling drop-off points and 218 recycling centres nationwide, collecting 5.2 million kilograms of recyclables last year with the help of 40,527 volunteers. – Bernama