Drone attack halts US-run oil field in Iraq’s Kurdistan

ARBIL: A drone strike disrupted operations at a US-operated oil field in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, marking another attack on the area’s critical energy infrastructure.

The Kurdistan Regional Government condemned the strike on the Sarsang oil field in Duhok province as an act of terrorism.

HKN Energy, the US firm managing the site, confirmed the attack occurred around 7:00 am local time, damaging a production facility.

“Operations at the affected facility have been suspended until the site is secured,“ the company stated. Emergency teams later contained a fire that broke out, with no casualties reported.

The strike follows a series of recent attacks in Kurdistan, including a drone incident near Erbil airport, which hosts US troops. Another attack targeted the Khurmala oil field, causing material damage. No group has claimed responsibility, but Kurdish authorities previously blamed pro-Iran factions for similar incidents.

Tensions between Baghdad and Erbil have escalated over oil and gas contracts, with Iraq’s federal government opposing Kurdistan’s independent deals with foreign firms. Hours after the drone strike, Iraq’s oil ministry announced a preliminary agreement with HKN Energy to develop the Hamrin oil field.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani expressed Baghdad’s willingness to collaborate with US companies, despite ongoing disputes. Approximately 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq as part of the anti-ISIS coalition. - AFP