Maori tourism model seen as boost for Orang Asli growth

ROTORUA: The Maori community’s success in transforming their village into a global tourism hotspot could serve as a blueprint for Malaysia’s Orang Asli settlements, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

During his visit to Rotorua, he highlighted the potential of adopting similar strategies to elevate Orang Asli tourism and socio-economic development.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, revealed plans to designate an area in Melaka as an international-class tourism centre for the Orang Asli community.

“Insya-Allah, there will be an area in Melaka designated as an international-class tourism centre for the Orang Asli community,“ he said after a roundtable discussion with Maori business leaders.

The deputy prime minister emphasised the government’s inclusive approach, ensuring no minority group is left behind in national development.

He noted that New Zealand prioritises indigenous welfare despite Maori heritage now being present in 70 per cent of the population through intermarriage and cultural integration.

Ahmad Zahid, appointed as the coordinator for minority communities, pledged structured and sustainable support for the Orang Asli.

“I will ensure that this community is not left behind,“ he said.

His delegation also visited Whakarewarewa Living Maori Village and Onuku Farm to study agricultural best practices applicable to Malaysia’s rural development. – Bernama