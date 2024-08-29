PETALING JAYA: A couple was sentenced to 28 days in prison and fined RM3,000 by the Ayer Keroh magistrate’s court today after being found guilty of stealing 19 packets of 2 kilogram Milo from a supermarket in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, last July.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni sentenced Mohamad Nor Azam Bakar, 34, and Noor Azura Rosslan, 38, after they pleaded guilty, Kosmo reported.

According to the first charge, the couple stole 11 packets of 2-kg Milo worth RM493.57 from the Aeon Ayer Keroh supermarket at 8.02pm on July 16.

ALSO READ: Couple nabbed with over RM2 million worth of drugs

For the second charge, the couple committed the same offence the following day at 8.45pm, stealing eight more 2-kg Milo packets worth RM358.96 from the same supermarket.

They were charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code together with Section 34 of the same act.

If found guilty, both could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and a fine, with subsequent offences resulting in imprisonment, fines and whipping.

Additionally, Nor Azam was also charged with stealing five packets of Nescafe refill packs, one packet of facial cotton and toilet tissue worth RM250.50 from Setia Jaya supermarket at Jalan KL 3/13, Taman Kota Laksamana Jaya, in Melaka Tengah on May 14, 2024.

This charge also carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years and whipping under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, defence lawyer Nigel Tai pleaded for leniency, arguing that the couple’s actions were driven by desperation to cover the cost of dialysis treatment for Nor Azam’s mother by selling the stolen Milo.

He added that the couple also supports five children, two of whom are disabled, with the father working as a burger seller and the mother as a masseuse.