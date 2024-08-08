Court grants Wan Saiful temporary passport release for family matters

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court granted the application of former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan today, allowing the temporary release of his international passport to enable him to travel to Singapore and Jakarta for family matters.

Judge Rozina Ayob approved the release of the passport to the Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament after Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi indicated that there was no objection to the application.

“The passport is to be handed over to the accused (Wan Saiful) today and must be returned to the court by Aug 19,” Rozina said.

Earlier, lawyer Chetan Jethwani, representing Wan Saiful, said that his client needs to travel to Singapore on Aug 10 to address the banking affairs of his late wife and to visit his sister in Jakarta.

“I request that the court release my client’s passport today to obtain relief from the Immigration Department,” said the lawyer.

At the same proceeding, Rozina announced that the trial would be heard by a new judge, as she is set to be transferred on Aug 15.

“The court has fixed Aug 19 for mention and rescheduling of the trial before a new judge. The hearings originally set for today and tomorrow have been vacated,” Rozina said.

Meanwhile, Rasyidah Murni informed the court that the prosecution plans to call 50 witnesses, with nine witnesses having already testified.

“Another deputy public prosecutor will take over the case, as I will be moving to the Prosecution Division of the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” she added.

Wan Saiful, 49, is accused of soliciting a bribe from one Lian Tan Chuan to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd secure the Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Highway Intersection project from the Malaysian government, valued at RM232 million.

He is also accused of receiving RM6,962,694.54 in cash through his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd’s CIMB Bank account from Nepturis Sdn Bhd’s Maybank Islamic account as an inducement for aiding the company secure the project.

The Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament allegedly committed both offences at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana, in April 2022, and at CIMB Bank’s Bukit Tunku Branch between July 8 and September 30, 2022.

Wan Saiful also faces 18 money laundering charges involving RM5.59 million. These charges include transferring and using illicit funds to pay for a Ford Ranger vehicle, making payments to the National Sports Council of Malaysia, and transferring money to various company accounts, including Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at CIMB Bank’s Bukit Tunku Branch between August 12 and November 13, 2022, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.