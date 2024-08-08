‘Creating new social media platform may not be practical’

PETALING JAYA: Creating a new social media platform due to dissatisfaction with existing ones may not be practical, said Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior research fellow Dr Azmi Hassan.

He was commenting on an Aug 4 announcement by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who said the government is considering developing a social media app specifically for Malaysians.

Azmi said: “The country’s relatively small population of 34 million, 80% of which are social media users, may not justify the high costs associated with developing and maintaining such a platform.

“If Malaysia had a population similar to China, then it would make sense but with our current population, it would not be viable due to the expenses involved.”

In justifying the proposed plan, Fahmi said some social media app providers profited from Malaysians but failed to ensure user safety.

“We need to study and assess the situation. It is not easy to develop a social media platform but some countries have attempted it and we will also look into it.”

However, he said developing such a platform is not a priority for the government.

“We are more focused on pressing issues, such as reviving dilapidated schools and clinics. If private companies in Malaysia wish to develop such platforms, we would not stop them.”

He said interested companies may contact the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry or the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation for assistance.

A poll conducted by media and marketing expert Datuk Jake Abdullah on his LinkedIn account showed out of 553 respondents, 93% opposed the development of a Malaysian social media platform.

German online data platform Statista conducted a study in June that revealed the most popular social media platforms among Malaysians are Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and LinkedIn.

Azmi said this indicates scepticism and reluctance among Malaysians to use government run platforms.

He supported the government initiative to require social media platforms with over eight million users to apply for a licence as part of new guidelines to address scams and cyberbullying and stressed the need for stricter regulations.

“Stronger regulatory measures could address issues such as scams or inappropriate content. However, creating a social media platform just because of dissatisfaction with current ones might not be practical.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara Institute of Quality and Knowledge Advancement communications head Dr Wan Hartini Wan Zainodin supported the government proposal as using a local platform would be safer for data privacy and security.

“Adhering to the Personal Data Protection Act 2010, which regulates the processing and protection of personal data, would ensure we have greater control and can enforce stricter compliance with local laws.

“It would also stimulate the local digital economy with more opportunities for technological development, job creation and local content development.”

He said maintaining a Malaysian platform may be challenging as existing local portals and systems have faced criticism for being intrusive, especially regarding data harvesting and surveillance.

“To address the issues, robust cybersecurity measures are essential, along with expertise to manage potential security threats. If issues of data protection and privacy are well managed, it would open opportunities for digital engagement and economic activity.”