Cross-border threats, collective global action needed to address Myanmar issue - Mohamad Hasan

NEW YORK: Collective efforts through an ASEAN approach are crucial in addressing the Myanmar issue, particularly concerning the humanitarian crisis and the oppression of Muslims, including the Rohingya ethnic group in the country.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that as the upcoming Chair of ASEAN, the Troika mechanism will continue to be strengthened with necessary actions based on the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus (5PCs).

“At the same time, we strongly welcome assistance and support from major powers, influential blocs, and international organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“This is because the Myanmar issue is not an easy one. It has become a cross-border threat, including drug production (as per the latest report from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, regarding Myanmar’s position as the world’s largest drug producer), job scams, online gambling, and various other criminal issues,“ he said.

Mohamad was speaking to the media after an Exchange of Notes ceremony at Malaysia’s Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday, which was also attended by his counterpart from Andorra, Imma Tor Faus.

Mohamad further emphasised that the situation in Myanmar has now surpassed the scope of the country’s internal affairs and requires firm action from ASEAN and international partners.

“In addressing the Myanmar issue, we, as ASEAN countries, must work together with other member states to find the best way to handle the ongoing crisis, particularly the oppression faced by Muslims in Myanmar,“ he added.

He was asked to comment on his meeting with the representatives of the OIC Contact Group on Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar), held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) here.

At the same time, Mohamad also mentioned that Malaysia, through the OIC, continues to voice strong opposition against the oppression of Muslims in Myanmar.

Hence, he urged the OIC to play a more assertive role to ensure that the oppression of Muslims in Myanmar is not forgotten.

“Many people misunderstand that the Myanmar issue is only about the Rohingya, when in fact, there are over seven million Muslims in Myanmar, comprising various ethnic groups. Unfortunately, only 30 per cent of them are known to the public, and they have been oppressed, killed, expelled, and had their homes burned.

“We do not want the Myanmar issue and the plight of the Muslim ethnic groups there to be overlooked when we talk about Gaza. Therefore, Malaysia calls for firm action to be taken through international platforms such as the OIC to address this cruelty,“ he said.

Currently, Malaysia, Laos, and Indonesia are continuing the Troika mechanism in efforts to restore democracy in Myanmar, a conflict-ridden ASEAN member state.

The Troika is generally a concept of rotating chairmanship to ensure continuity of the issues discussed.