Heavy rains, flash floods batter parts of Australia

ISTANBUL: Heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Australia on Monday at the start of the monsoon season, Anadolu Agency reported.

Sydney, the capital of New South Wales (NSW), was hit by heavy rain and flash floods, according to national broadcaster ABC.

About 80 millimetres of rainfall fell in just one hour, causing several vehicles to get stuck in floodwaters.

The authorities carried out 21 to 23 flood rescues, while emergency services received over 550 calls for help, said Stuart Fisher, superintendent of the NSW State Emergency Service.

No one was injured, and authorities warned residents to stay indoors.

Weather forecasts predict more storms in the region.

Victoria state, in southeastern Australia, also received a flash flood warning on Monday.

Some areas of the state saw more than 100 millimetres of rainfall during the day.

The weather prompted more than 120 requests for assistance in the region.

North Queensland, which has already been hit by floods, is also likely to be battered again during the monsoon season, as experts expect more rain to fall in the area.

An 82-year-old woman was confirmed as the second fatality in the flood disaster in the region last Tuesday.

Some people are still trapped in their homes in North Queensland due to floods after 10 days.