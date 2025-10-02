Azalina, Cambodian DPM exchange views on enhancing bilateral legal cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today held a meeting with Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Koeut Rith.

In a Facebook post, Azalina shared that during the meeting, held as part of her working visit to Cambodia, they exchanged views on strengthening legal cooperation between the two countries.

She also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to advancing international commercial arbitration and mediation across ASEAN.

“With the rapid economic growth in the region, a robust and holistic dispute resolution framework is crucial to building business and investment confidence,” she said.

As part of these efforts, Azalina said she personally extended an invitation to Rith to attend the ASEAN Legal Forum 2025, which would be held in Kuala Lumpur this August.

The forum, which will bring together legal experts and stakeholders from across Southeast Asia, will conclude with a joint statement reaffirming the commitment of ASEAN law ministers to their shared goals.

Azalina said that, during the meeting, she took the opportunity to brief Rith on the upcoming ASEAN Convention 2025 on Legal Assistance for Children.

This important initiative, she said, was aimed at strengthening legal aid services for children across ASEAN, reflecting their shared commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and promoting their welfare.

The convention, organised by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, was scheduled to take place in June, she added.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Rith and the officials of Cambodia’s Ministry of Justice for their warm hospitality and willingness to host the Malaysian delegation, which reflects the unity among ASEAN countries,” said Azalina.