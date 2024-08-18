Crowd of 5,000 captivated by MMEA’s Aerial display at Jiwa Merdeka event

KUALA LUMPUR: A crowd of 5,000 spectators was captivated by the powerful display of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) AS365 N3 Dauphin helicopter performing a flypast as part of the Malaysia Maritime Jiwa Merdeka programme held at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya today.

Acting deputy director-general of Operations, Maritime Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah, stated that the aerial display was designed to captivate the public, particularly visitors at the mall, and make the event more exciting.

He noted that the event is part of the agency’s efforts to ignite a sense of patriotism among Malaysians in conjunction with the 67th National Day celebrations.

“Moreover, it is also a strategic way to engage urban communities by introducing them to the agency’s role and responsibilities in safeguarding Malaysia’s Maritime Zone.

“It provides a platform for the public to gain a deeper understanding of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ overall responsibilities in ensuring the safety and well-being of Malaysians, both on land and at sea,“ he said during the launch of the event.

Mohd Rosli emphasised that the strong relationship between MMEA and the community is crucial for maintaining safety and security.

“Community cooperation is essential, as they act as the eyes and ears for the authorities, reporting misconduct, criminal activities, and emergencies at sea so that prompt action can be taken.

“MMEA greatly values the cooperation of all parties in providing information about incidents in the nation’s waters to help protect and maintain national security,“ he said.

During the event, the STAR Team (Special Tactical Action and Rescue Team) made a dramatic appearance in full tactical gear, escorting VIP guests to the MMEA booth on the ground floor of IOI City Mall.

Also present were MMEA deputy director-general of Management, Capt Mohd Norzam Mustapa, senior officers, and the event’s strategic partners, including IOI City Mall, Moxy Putrajaya, Tealive Asia, Moonman, Pop Meals, Bungkus Kaw Kaw, and Mofara Global.