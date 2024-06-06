Customs foils bid to smuggle in beer worth over RM1 million

BUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Penang has thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 52,800 cans of beer worth over RM1 million through Port Klang.

Penang JKDM director Roselan Ramli said a team from the Penang Enforcement Division detained a container that docked at Port Klang at around 10.30 am on May 17 and transported it to Bagan Jermal here for further inspection.

The container was found to carry 52,800 cans of beer suspected to be uncustomed, with the 26,400 litres valued at RM216,480 and unpaid taxes at RM785,410, he said.

Roselan said the syndicate’s modus operandi involved declaring the goods as office furniture to deceive the authorities.

He said the container was managed by a shipping company with a branch in Port Klang and was imported by a fictitious company in Selangor.

Roselan said the beer was suspected to originate from an East Asian country and was intended for sale to foreign workers in the country.

He said efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing.