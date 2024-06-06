‘Data Untuk Rakyat’, ‘Cyber Security Untuk Rakyat’ programmes to be introduced - Gobind

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘Data Untuk Rakyat’ and ‘Cyber Security Untuk Rakyat’ programmes will be introduced to equip Malaysians with in-depth knowledge and understanding of digital technology, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

He said these two new programmes were proposed after one million Malaysians successfully completed the ‘AI Untuk Rakyat’ programme, an online self-learning initiative.

“This shows that many out there are interested in technology and what is necessary for them to collectively use technology to improve their lives.

“Next, we will plan several other modules, namely launching the ‘Data Untuk Rakyat’ and ‘Cyber Security Untuk Rakyat’ programmes,” he told a press conference after launching the Digital First Strategy Shift (ASDF) here today.

The ‘AI Untuk Rakyat’ programme launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 16 highlights the government’s unwavering dedication to equipping Malaysians with essential knowledge about artificial intelligence (AI).

Gobind said that the introduction of new online technology-related programmes is crucial to ensure that the people are prepared for the challenges of current technology.

“I want to ensure that every segment of the society understands more deeply what data, AI, cyber security, and other technologies are all about, so they are ready for future challenges in using these technologies,” he said.

He said that the Digital Ministry is currently focusing on creating a digitalisation platform that is accessible, secure, and of high quality at all levels of government services.

“We are also in the process of drafting a law that will enable data sharing, which is very important, and we hope to present the bill in Parliament by the end of this year.

“This is important because we see that much of the online operations carried out today are data-based. If we can enable data sharing, we will gain more benefits,” he said.

On the ASDF, Gobind said it has six core pillars, namely Digital Mindset, Data-Driven, Citizen-Centric, Security-By-Design, Digital Governance, and Talent and Skills.

“This new shift demonstrates the government’s proactive efforts to elevate government digital services through the Digital First concept over the next six months until December.

“Among the focuses in this strategic shift is the government’s integrated digital channel based on customer experience,” he said.

The minister said that the government will also upgrade the existing ‘MyGovernment’ portal at Malaysia.gov.my, to facilitate better interaction between the public and government agencies.

“This will be implemented through the collaboration of Chief Digital Officers (CDOs) appointed from the respective ministries and the National Digital Department,” he said.