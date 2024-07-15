Dato’ Lela Maharaja Vocational College upgrade cost RM10.4 million - Education Minister

REMBAU: The Dato’ Lela Maharaja vocational college upgrade project costing RM10.4 million benefits the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the field of agriculture, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

She added that the college, which was upgraded from a secondary school, was completed on May 28, 2022, and is equipped with a wood workshop facility and orchid house for its landscape programme, tractor implementation shade (agro-mechanisation technology programme) a fishery (aquaculture programme), a dairy cow shed (ruminant livestock agroindustry programme) and a mock office (business management programme).

“Vocational colleges have to be pioneers in various fields in the country, and the country’s direction must be in line with the reforms of the national education agenda.

“We hope this college will continue to compete and nurture more expertise, especially linked with the programmes offered here,” she told reporters after officiating the upgrade project here today, adding that her ministry would always do its best to upgrade vocational education infrastructure and quality, especially in the agricultural field.

She also shared that upgrade work for vocational colleges throughout the country involved 80 projects, with 23 already completed.

Fadhlina said the Dato’ Lela Maharaja vocational college, which currently has 760 students and offers nine programmes suited for current workforce needs, had the potential to nurture many young agriculture entrepreneurs to dominate the local and international markets.

“I always talk about the need for change in mentality towards vocational fields, it’s not second-class academics but mainstream education, which all Malaysians should understand. Vocational college infrastructure is important and we need to look at its needs in line with current developments,” she said.

She added that upgrading vocational colleges will enhance its accreditation, such as with the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA) for diploma programmes and the Skills Development Department for the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM).