Daurah Hadis 40 2024: MOE’s initiative to enhance teachers’ appreciation

KANGAR: For the first time, the Ministry of Education (MOE) organised the national-level Daurah Hadis 40 Imam Nawawi 2024 programme, aiming to uphold Hadis teachings, enhance appreciation among teachers, and provide Muslim students with a reference for cultivating virtuous character.

The three-day programme, which began today, is being held in collaboration with various parties, including the Perlis State Mufti Department, the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, the Perlis State Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the programme aims to foster discussions and enhance the implementation of the Imam Nawawi 40 Hadis Appreciation Module introduced by the MOE.

According to her, the programme also aims to assist teachers in gaining a deeper appreciation and effectively teaching Muslim students about the module in their respective schools.

“This programme is essential for ensuring that students can fully appreciate and better understand Hadis 40...this daurah will feature a range of academic speakers,” she told a press conference after attending the event here.

Also present was Perlis mufti Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

Fadhlina said the programme is participated by school representatives who will serve as trainers, guiding the ustaz and ustazah in their respective schools to foster an appreciation of the hadis.

Meanwhile, Mohd Asri said the organisation of the daurah demonstrates the government’s commitment to listening to diverse viewpoints, which contributes to the effective appreciation of Imam Nawawi’s 40 hadis.

He believed that if the hadith appreciation programme succeeds and becomes an educational legacy, it will be one of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s greatest contributions to the country’s education sector.

“I would like to thank the Education Minister and the government for selecting Perlis as one of the places to discuss Hadis 40. I am confident that the MOE will continue this initiative in other states, allowing for a diversity of views that will enhance its effectiveness,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MOE, in a statement today, said that it has selected 44 schools to participate in a nationwide tour series to promote the hadis appreciation module.

These schools will act as references for implementing the hadis appreciation programme at the state level, it said.

“It will be implemented by incorporating innovation and best practices, as well as utilising digital technology to foster the appreciation of the hadis.

“The appreciation activities for Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadis are actively being implemented across all MOE educational institutions,” according to the statement.

According to the MOE, the implementation of the module is in line with the concept of human dignity, emphasising aspects such as manners, morals, humane values, and integrity in daily life.

“Its implementation also reflects the MOE’s strong commitment to upholding the teachings of Islam and, at the same time, producing human capital that is knowledgeable, faithful, righteous, and of noble character,” it said.

The Prime Minister during the Muzakarah Ulama-Umara held in conjunction with the Selangor Turath Islami Festival on May 25, 2023, said the government would republish the collection of 40 hadis compiled by Imam Nawawi and distribute it to all schools.