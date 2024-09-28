DBKL reaffirms commitment to strong media partnership to amplify KL stakeholders’ voices

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has reaffirmed its commitment to a strong partnership with the media and the National Press Club in amplifying the voices of Kuala Lumpur’s diverse stakeholders, said Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Maimunah expressed her intention to hold quarterly engagement sessions with the media to provide updates on the latest facts and figures, strategic developments and community engagement programmes that have directly impacted the residents of Kuala Lumpur.

“But we at City Hall cannot do this on our own. On your part, I call upon the media to play a leading role, to be the eyes and ears of City Hall, to ensure that the voices of millions of stakeholders in Kuala Lumpur are heard,” she said in her speech at the NPC’s Diamond Jubilee Awards here tonight.

Maimunah also said Kuala Lumpur’s image as a vibrant and exciting city is crucial, as it is the first introduction to Malaysia for many international visitors.

“For many international visitors, Kuala Lumpur is their first introduction to Malaysia. We all know what they say – first impressions count.

“This is why we must ensure that Kuala Lumpur remains a vibrant, thriving, exciting, cool, ‘sigma’ city. DBKL will continue to work closely with the media every step of the way. You are our partners in progress,” she said.

She also congratulated NPC for its Diamond Jubilee celebration, acknowledging the organisation’s resilience and adaptability over the years, and applauded the award recipients for their contributions to journalism.

Also present at the event were NPC president Datuk Ahirudin Attan, NPC vice-president Farrah Naz Karim, Bernama Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.