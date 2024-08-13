Deadly Pagoh fire: Elderly couple’s DNA test results expected to be ready this week

MUAR: The deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test results for the elderly couple who perished in a house fire in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh, on Friday, are expected to be available this week, said Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz.

He explained that the sample sent to the Chemistry Department is intended to determine the gender of the two victims, who suffered up to 80 per cent burns in the fire.

He also urged anyone with updated information about the incident to contact the police, to assist with the investigation.

“The police and medical team are awaiting the DNA test report from the Chemistry Department, with results anticipated within the next two to three days,” he said.

Currently, the remains of the elderly couple, Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82, and Ara Abdul Hamid, 76, are being kept at the Department of Forensic Medicine, at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF).

In the 1.30 am incident on Friday, the elderly couple, and their granddaughter, Noradriana Nor Hasyim, 11, died in the fire, while another victim, Norazima Mohd Radhi, 14, suffered injuries and received treatment at HPSF.

On Saturday, Raiz Mukhliz reportedly said that the police reclassified the death of the elderly couple and their granddaughter, under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said that the reclassification followed findings of criminal evidence related to the deaths of the three victims after post-mortems were conducted.

The case has also been reclassified under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a weapon) of the Penal Code.

He said that the police are tracking down the son of the elderly couple, Azman Mohamed Nor, 48, who is believed to be the primary suspect in the incident.