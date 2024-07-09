Dean of Diplomatic Corps congratulates King on official birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, on behalf of the diplomatic community in Malaysia, extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday today.

“On behalf of the diplomatic corps in Malaysia, I would like to wish Your Majesty a very happy birthday. We wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty good health and happiness. We also wish Malaysia well and continued success. Selamat menyambut Hari Keputeraan, Your Majesty,“ he said.

In his congratulatory speech, Menon praised His Majesty’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and prosperity of all Malaysians since the beginning of his reign.

He also highlighted His Majesty’s efforts to unite Malaysians of all races and religions, calling upon citizens from all walks of life to engage with one another from an early age.

“Your Majesty’s efforts to imbue generations with a lasting appreciation for each other’s cultures, beliefs, and practices will strengthen Malaysia’s social fabric and fulfill Your Majesty’s vision of a cohesive and harmonious Malaysia,“ he said.

He said this at the investiture ceremony during the conferment of awards, medals, and honours in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday today at Balairung Seri, Istana Negara.

Menon, who is also the High Commissioner of Singapore to Malaysia, said the diplomatic community also celebrated the recipients of the federal awards, honours, and medals, recognising their significant contributions to Malaysia’s ongoing prosperity and success.

Meanwhile, he said under His Majesty’s guidance, Malaysia continues to enjoy political stability, enabling the government to focus on economic growth, attract high-quality investments, and create new and highly skilled jobs for Malaysians.

“Not only does this uplift the rakyat, but it also bodes well for the country’s next stage of development and boosts Malaysia’s efforts to become a high-income nation and one of the world’s 30 largest economies,“ he said.

On Malaysia’s upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN next year, Menon said he is confident that under His Majesty’s leadership, the Malaysian government will navigate regional and global challenges, identify new areas for cooperation, and strengthen ASEAN’s partnerships with the global community.

He also reaffirmed the diplomatic community’s commitment to working closely with His Majesty, the Malaysian government, and the people of Malaysia.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today attended the investiture ceremony at Istana Negara to present the 2024 federal awards, medals, and honours that were conferred in conjunction with his official birthday.

It is the first investiture ceremony by His Majesty after being installed as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20.

Also present was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.